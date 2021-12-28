Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC) Shares Down 1%

Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC)’s share price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.53 and last traded at $16.53. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53.

About Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC)

Shore Community Bank, a state chartered bank, provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in Ocean County, New Jersey. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, visa/mastercard merchant deposit accounts, and payroll/direct deposit accounts.

