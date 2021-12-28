ShowHand (HAND) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. ShowHand has a market cap of $48,293.50 and approximately $54.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ShowHand

ShowHand (HAND) is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

Buying and Selling ShowHand

