SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Gap Down to $22.06

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.06, but opened at $21.57. SI-BONE shares last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 517 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The company has a current ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $104,108.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $43,584.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,768 shares of company stock valued at $427,168 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SI-BONE by 343.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 37,414 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 150,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

