SIG (LON:SHI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $50.30

SIG plc (LON:SHI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 50.30 ($0.68) and traded as low as GBX 45.64 ($0.61). SIG shares last traded at GBX 47.60 ($0.64), with a volume of 409,888 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHI shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.65) target price on shares of SIG in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.87) target price on shares of SIG in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £562.42 million and a P/E ratio of -5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65.

In related news, insider Steve Francis sold 20,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.69), for a total value of £10,323.93 ($13,878.12). Insiders sold a total of 208,743 shares of company stock worth $9,840,893 over the last 90 days.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

