Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AES were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of AES by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

AES stock opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.49. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.08.

AES Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.