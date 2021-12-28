Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 136,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GNR stock opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $44.64 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.88.

