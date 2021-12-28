Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 821 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after buying an additional 16,321 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $7,613,000. Brown University purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $4,882,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,392,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after buying an additional 22,654 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 26.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

In other news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.52.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 120.75%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

