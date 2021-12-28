Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,574 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 35.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,404,000 after buying an additional 495,296 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,229,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,758,000 after buying an additional 324,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 929,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,374,000 after purchasing an additional 220,567 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,485,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 622,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,115,000 after purchasing an additional 57,502 shares during the last quarter.

ITB stock opened at $81.43 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average is $72.22.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

