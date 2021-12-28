Sigma Planning Corp Takes $284,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 36.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $811.43 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $478.43 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $805.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $780.27. The stock has a market cap of $332.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $815.71.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

