Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at $278,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 88.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,641 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the second quarter valued at $113,663,000. Advent International Corp MA purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the second quarter valued at $78,375,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 24.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,021,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,506,000 after purchasing an additional 589,722 shares during the period. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Affirm from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

In related news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,064 shares of company stock worth $24,844,019. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

AFRM opened at $105.73 on Tuesday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $176.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.79.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

