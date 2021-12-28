Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 43.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 17.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.33.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $170.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.57. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $172.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

