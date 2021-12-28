Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 672.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,270.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average is $51.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.