Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 48.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Tobam purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.65.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

