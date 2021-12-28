Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 371.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Switch by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,281,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,923,000 after buying an additional 367,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Switch by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,858,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,886,000 after buying an additional 510,333 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,794,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,539,000 after purchasing an additional 750,688 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 43,360.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,269,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 169,985.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

SWCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,551,679 shares of company stock worth $39,541,887 in the last 90 days. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWCH opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 169.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Switch’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Switch’s payout ratio is 123.53%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.