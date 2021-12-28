Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Gap Down to $14.31

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.31, but opened at $13.87. Signify Health shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 1,446 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have recently commented on SGFY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signify Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.22.
The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13.
In other news, insider Steve Senneff acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $552,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 53.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 108.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 69,119 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter worth approximately $903,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter worth approximately $428,000.
Signify Health Company Profile (NYSE:SGFY)
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.