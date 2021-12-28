Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Gap Down to $14.31

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.31, but opened at $13.87. Signify Health shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 1,446 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on SGFY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signify Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.04 million. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Senneff acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $552,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 53.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 108.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 69,119 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter worth approximately $903,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter worth approximately $428,000.

Signify Health Company Profile (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

