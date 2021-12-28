Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PHPPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get Signify alerts:

OTCMKTS PHPPY remained flat at $$22.63 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76. Signify has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $35.70.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.