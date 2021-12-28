Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,076,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.69% of Silgan worth $156,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 14.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Silgan’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

