Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.00

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $41.53, with a volume of 472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.77.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.38.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 16,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $583,380.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 378,624 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,345. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 22.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.
About Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
