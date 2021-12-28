Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.00

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $41.53, with a volume of 472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.77.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.95 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 16,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $583,380.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 378,624 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,345. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 22.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

