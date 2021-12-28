SingularityNET One Day Volume Reaches $4.42 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $178.65 million and $4.42 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00043197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007104 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,749,675 coins. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

