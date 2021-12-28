SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Trading Down 5.8%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) traded down 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $279.63 and last traded at $279.63. 3,469 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 470,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $296.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 423.68, a PEG ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $5,572,199.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,480 shares of company stock worth $21,101,047. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 22.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the third quarter worth $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 19.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the third quarter worth $1,646,000. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

