Skycoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $130,637.00 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and approximately $130,637.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00059645 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,837.20 or 0.07916582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00076162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,647.05 or 1.00364411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00052525 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008088 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

