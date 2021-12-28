Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Shares Gap Up to $76.21

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.21, but opened at $79.50. Skyline Champion shares last traded at $79.88, with a volume of 800 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SKY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $524.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.60 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,541,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,258,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,571,000 after purchasing an additional 85,296 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.