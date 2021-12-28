Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Shares Gap Up to $76.21

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.21, but opened at $79.50. Skyline Champion shares last traded at $79.88, with a volume of 800 shares.
Several research analysts have weighed in on SKY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
In other news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,541,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,258,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,571,000 after purchasing an additional 85,296 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.
About Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)
Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.
