Smartshare (SSP) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Smartshare has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $315,942.22 and approximately $14,553.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00116300 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00011016 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.