SmileyCoin (SMLY) Trading Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $232,208.57 and $11.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000094 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.