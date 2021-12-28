Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.53. Solitario Zinc shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 96,264 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $30.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Solitario Zinc Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Solitario Zinc stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 230,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.28% of Solitario Zinc worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

About Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

