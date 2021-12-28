Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675,910 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.16% of Sotera Health worth $12,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

SHC opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. Sotera Health has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion and a PE ratio of 192.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $226.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

