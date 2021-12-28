South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Bbva USA acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth $150,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 8.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

SJI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

NYSE:SJI opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 145.88%.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

