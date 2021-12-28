Southern Community Bancshares Inc (OTC:SCBS) Announces $0.01 Dividend

Southern Community Bancshares Inc (OTC:SCBS) announced a dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0145 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of OTC SCBS opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51. Southern Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.