SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) is Larson Financial Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,528 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.4% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $12,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.66.

