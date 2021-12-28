Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Shares Gap Up to $98.81

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $98.81, but opened at $101.76. Spectrum Brands shares last traded at $101.78, with a volume of 201 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 65.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

