Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 on January 14th

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.638 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Spirit Realty Capital has decreased its dividend by 30.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Spirit Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 182.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

SRC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,193. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.68. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 788,722 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.31% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $74,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.24.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

