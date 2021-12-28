Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives $22.37 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $5,964,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 35.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CXM traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $16.08. 24,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,441. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

