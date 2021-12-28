SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSAB AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.96. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $3.11.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

