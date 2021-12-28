SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.41

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.41 and last traded at $82.33, with a volume of 595119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.66.

SSNC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.15.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.2426 dividend. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,504 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,955,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,411,000 after buying an additional 88,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,556,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,416,000 after acquiring an additional 442,246 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,816,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,892,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,076,000 after acquiring an additional 342,661 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

