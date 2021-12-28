ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 3,019 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 86,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1,008.8% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,869 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 514,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,351,000 after acquiring an additional 33,141 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000.

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $106.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.03. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $106.57.

