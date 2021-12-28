ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,573,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 176,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.90.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,786 shares of company stock worth $14,799,895 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMP opened at $307.39 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.71 and a 52-week high of $312.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.92.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

