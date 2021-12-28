ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases 482 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 247.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $403.48 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $391.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.491 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

