ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,019 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 87.0% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.0% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.3% in the third quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 5,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,480,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $187,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $224.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.