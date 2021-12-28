ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 280 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 282.2% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 558,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,056,000 after purchasing an additional 273,400 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinia Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC now owns 163,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.02. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.47 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

