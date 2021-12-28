ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 8,221 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,705 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,221 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 479,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBCT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.89.

Shares of PBCT opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

