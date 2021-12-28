St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Buys 495 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948,754 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433,323 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.65.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.71. 40,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,291,587. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.73 and a 200 day moving average of $77.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.