St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Buys Shares of 150 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $8,830,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,511,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $453,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $403.74. 221,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,678,712. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $391.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

