St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises about 1.1% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,482. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly S. King sold 71,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $4,438,449.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.47.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

