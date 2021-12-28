STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.17. STAAR Surgical posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on STAA. TheStreet lowered STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $3,997,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,000 shares of company stock worth $10,236,420 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,528,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,615,000 after acquiring an additional 76,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,581,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $698,750,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,482,000 after purchasing an additional 29,023 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,012,000 after purchasing an additional 147,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA opened at $94.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.50 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.17. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $74.88 and a 52 week high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.