Stantec Inc. (STN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on January 18th

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Stantec has increased its dividend payment by 18.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Stantec has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stantec to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.50. Stantec has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $58.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $740.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.32 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STN. Desjardins raised their target price on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 51.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,589 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 39.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 41,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

