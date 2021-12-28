Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

SBUX opened at $114.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.56. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

