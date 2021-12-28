State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 23.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Adient were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Adient by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ADNT opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 3.02.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

