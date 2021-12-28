State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 6,641 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in LiveRamp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 42.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

In related news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $208,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAMP opened at $48.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 1.17. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $87.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.45.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $127.29 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.