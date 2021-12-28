State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 78,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Verint Systems by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Verint Systems by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Verint Systems by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 18,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $927,364.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $70,497.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,380 shares of company stock worth $1,465,011. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRNT opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.43 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.35, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.63.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.