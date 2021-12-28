State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.82 Million Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 242,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPK. Raymond James started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.22.

NYSE:GPK opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $21.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

